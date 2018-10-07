The Oct. 5 Metro article “D.C. repeal speaks to underlying tensions” compared the D.C. Council’s move to repeal Initiative 77 to Congress’s overturning local legislation. In fact, there’s no comparison.

We elect our council members to exercise their good judgment, not to blindly implement every initiative. And this initiative was a doozy — complex, poorly worded and stuck into a primary election in which only a tiny fraction of us voted. In contrast, we have no say over members of Congress who undo our laws not because they or the process they went through were flawed, but because they don’t like them. The height of Republican hypocrisy is using the federal government to quash local governance.

John Kircher, Washington