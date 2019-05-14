Given that the American West migration and settlement mythology exalts individualism and often tends to ignore the benefits of community, I think the May 12 front-page article “‘Who’s going to take care of these people?’” highlighted the perils of focusing on the one aspect of American life while diminishing the virtues and requirements of the other.

I am of the belief that many of the folks who are facing rural health-care issues also voted for libertarian and laissez-faire government exemplified by the current Senate, the previous House and the current administration. The absence of affordable medical insurance certainly might contribute to the health-care issue, yet I don’t recall reading rural individuals saying it would be helpful if there were a communal effort to care for a county, state or nation’s residents. It appears that people are reaping what they sowed.

Patrick Dunn, Olney