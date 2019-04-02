In his March 31 op-ed, “ ‘No leggings’ logic is easy to see through,” David Von Drehle tiptoed up to the heart of the matter but leaped back into the comfort of straw-man arguments and cliches. No one disputes that banning leggings won’t stop adolescent boys and male teachers from thinking about sex. No one can deny that the female body is not a source of shame or requiring full coverage. And no one would assert that the gradual breakdown in modesty of women’s dress over the past century has in any way exonerated men from exercising “responsibility for [their] sexual behavior.”

But about “nature” and the mystery of its “imperatives”: Mr. Von Drehle acknowledged the deep mystery, the subtlety and the ephemeral nature of sexual attraction and desire. He then argued that because we cannot understand the source of man’s sexual longing, we need not be concerned with modesty regarding the overtly sexual parts of our body.

But the opposite is true.

The mystery of sexual attraction — the wellspring of the best poetry, painting, stories and other art through the centuries of human history — derives precisely from the obscuring of its baser source. Once I’m confronted with your bottom, I’m left with nothing to imagine, nothing to dream, nothing to desire to pursue. The stuff of poetry — the elusive female attributes Mr. Von Drehle describes — are themselves eclipsed by immodest displays. And pace Spinal Tap, the derriere in all its glory is not the stuff of song.

How bereft we are when all mystery is gone.

E.B. Darden, Alexandria