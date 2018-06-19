U.S. Catholic bishops recently denounced the Trump administration’s asylum rules separating young children from their parents fleeing violence and the biblical justification for the rules [“Catholic bishops blast asylum rules,” Religion, June 16].

I ask, will those same bishops who equate these policies with a right to life have the moral courage to use the pulpits in their parishes to speak forthrightly on this issue to their congregations before the November elections, as they have done on the abortion issue? For those of us Catholics who struggle to separate moral beliefs and secular duties (giving unto Caesar what is Caesar’s), it would be a blessed relief this time to see the Catholic Church put its pre-election thumb on the political scales, this time in service of indisputably living, breathing human beings.

James McKeown, Falls Church

Last week, I broke into sobs as I hugged my tearful eighth-grade English for Speakers of Other Languages students in our final farewell. Three years ago, these students entered my ESOL and reading classes as new immigrants. They were some of the unaccompanied minors who arrived from El Salvador. This small Central American country has one of the highest gun violence rates in the world. Most of these students and huge sums of money were given to “coyotes,” human smugglers, so they could make the perilous journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Can you fathom turning your 11-year-old child over to a stranger to make a 1,400-mile journey mostly on foot? Can you imagine the environment that would make this treacherous journey the better alternative?

These students shared the terrors of their journeys with me: getting lost in the jungle, walking for days on end, hiding from kidnappers only to be captured within miles of the U.S. border and held for ransom for several weeks. Those are not the most disturbing events.

Within the walls of our middle school, these students found safety and an environment where they could process their trials, learn English and begin to acculturate to life in the United States. Their lives are forever changed, and mine is, too. Our shared experiences will forever shape and influence the rest of our lives.

Kate Walker Connolly, Boyds