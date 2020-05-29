In his May 24 Outlook essay, “Trump declared war on inspectors general. But the system can still be saved.,” Saikrishna Prakash proposed a “super IG” overseeing the others. In his May 24 Federal Insider column, “Trump is allergic to independent oversight. The inspectors must be protected.,” Joe Davidson suggested a term of seven years and selection of the inspector general from a list prepared by a panel of experts. These changes would further isolate the inspectors general.
Does anyone think these provisions would have stopped this president from firing Steve Linick, Glenn Fine or Michael Atkinson, people devoted to public service? The problem here lies not with any provision in the Inspector General Act but with the American people’s choice of president in 2016, which can be fixed in November.
James J. Graham, Falls Church