Mr. Atkinson’s public service career has been exemplary. It is necessary to take a moment to appreciate the critical and nonpartisan work that he and his team have accomplished during his tenure.
Before Mr. Atkinson’s nomination in 2017, there was significant turmoil in the work of the intelligence community watchdog’s office, especially as it pertained to handling whistleblower complaints. The situation had deteriorated so dramatically that members of Congress made it a central issue during Mr. Atkinson’s confirmation hearing. As part of his testimony, he committed unequivocally to work with Congress on fixing the problems and promised that “my first objective as inspector general, if confirmed, will be to make sure the [intelligence community inspector general’s] house is in order.” The public record of his leadership of the office suggests that Mr. Atkinson has done exactly that. The American public should be heartened to know that our government has public servants like Mr. Atkinson.
Katina Slavkova, Silver Spring
The writer is a fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University.