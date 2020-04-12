Regarding the April 7 editorial “Mr. Trump’s purge continues”:

The firing of the intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson, is concerning. It comes on the heels of other disturbing changes that have taken place in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. This development could further politicize the work of the intelligence community and cause lasting erosion of the independence and integrity of intelligence oversight. Congress should demand a thorough explanation immediately. 

Mr. Atkinson’s public service career has been exemplary. It is necessary to take a moment to appreciate the critical and nonpartisan work that he and his team have accomplished during his tenure.

Before Mr. Atkinson’s nomination in 2017, there was significant turmoil in the work of the intelligence community watchdog’s office, especially as it pertained to handling whistleblower complaints. The situation had deteriorated so dramatically that members of Congress made it a central issue during Mr. Atkinson’s confirmation hearing. As part of his testimony, he committed unequivocally to work with Congress on fixing the problems and promised that “my first objective as inspector general, if confirmed, will be to make sure the [intelligence community inspector general’s] house is in order.” The public record of his leadership of the office suggests that Mr. Atkinson has done exactly that. The American public should be heartened to know that our government has public servants like Mr. Atkinson. 

Katina Slavkova, Silver Spring

The writer is a fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University.