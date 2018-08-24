An old, two-story brick house dominates the corner at 1707 Duke Street in Old Town Alexandria. The Historic Alexandria Foundation has affixed a now-corroded oval marker next to the front door, noting that the structure is part of the Early Buildings Survey. But, if you know its history, the house is a painful reminder of Alexandria’s once-thriving slave trade.

This house (now a business, across the street from a Whole Foods Market) is all that remains of a large compound notoriously known as “Bruin’s Slave Jail.” Its former owner, Joseph Bruin, is believed by some historians to have, in part, inspired “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” Most of the compound has been razed and rebuilt for commercial offices.

There is a beautifully cast statue sitting next to the former Bruin house: a near-life-size rendering of two African American women, the Edmonson sisters, emerging from an unsculpted mass of metal. A small plaque identifies them but says little else. The Edmonson sisters are significant in the history of Alexandria’s slave trade: They were slaves who attempted escape aboard the vessel Pearl but were caught and then bought by Bruin.

Bruin’s Slave Jail is easy to miss unless you’re on foot; there is nothing prominent to alert passersby to its significance. But books, scholarly dissertations and archaeological studies have been dedicated to this building; and, in contrast, the Franklin & Armfield slave pen at 1315 Duke Street in Alexandria bears a detailed historical marker.

I do not know who made the decision to sanitize the street-front history of 1707 Duke Street or why the decision was made. But its story is key to the history of Alexandria, to Virginia and to a fledgling nation.

Most of the Founding Fathers who lived south of Philadelphia owned, sold, bred and prospered by slaves. Virtually all of inhabited Virginia was once a network of contiguous slave plantations. Arlington National Cemetery is part of the former Lee Plantation. Reagan National Airport sits on the former Alexander/Custis/Stuart Plantation. Alexandria is named for those Alexanders; and Martha Custis became George Washington’s wife, adding to his plantation wealth. Washington owned as many as 300 slaves, many of them children. Thomas Jefferson and George Mason thrived in similar fashion (though Jefferson’s profligate spending and poor business acumen left him continuously in debt, despite a land grant and free labor working his fields.)

The Atlantic slave trade ended with an act of Congress in 1807, but the founders/plantation owners continued as slavers, via a bustling interstate slave trade that ended only with the Civil War. Successive generations of slaves became a marketable commodity. Debates in Virginia’s House of Burgesses reflect that slavery was the primary profit driver in Virginia. Alexandria was its linchpin.

It’s worth noting that the majority of white immigrants of the early period, most from England and Ireland, were poor and indentured servants, little better off than slaves. They did, however, have an easier time escaping servitude, though their children would eventually populate the ranks of regular and irregular Confederate soldiers. Indeed, smack in the middle of an intersection on Prince Street in Alexandria stands the statue of a Confederate soldier. For better or worse, it represents a major part of Alexandria’s history.

If you walk the streets of Old Town early on a Sunday morning and you’re really paying attention to the buildings, alleys and riverfront, it takes a major act of willful blindness to miss the breath and whispers of human trafficking, inhumanity and misery.

Why should any one of us care about the beating heart of history? I have come to believe it’s because we will never really understand how we arrived at this bizarre and frightening moment in time — 2018 — until we understand the full reality and shared responsibility of our more distant past as a nation: the past that began with the misappropriation of land from Native Americans and the cultivation of that land with stolen human lives, events that followed an inevitable trajectory to the Civil War.

Whether we go backward to something that has never really worked or go forward toward something that just might is a decision we each need to make. The simple act of placing a historic plaque at the former Bruin’s Slave Jail, a small, local act of honesty and responsibility, might be a promising step in that direction.