In her Sept. 8 Sports column describing Serena Williams’s U.S. Open loss to Bianca Andreescu, “At 37, Serena no longer can serve up magic at will,” Sally Jenkins provided a litany of reasons for the tennis star’s defeat. Citing a professor of human physiology at the University of Oregon, Ms. Jenkins reminded readers that “around the age of 40, we start seeing real reductions in strength; fast-twitch fibers tend to decrease in number and function, and that will affect things such as speed, getting to the ball, explosive power and the quick stops and turns you have to make in tennis.” While these words from the professor will ring true to readers post-40, the most poignant description came through Ms. Jenkins’s own words, as she described Ms. Williams’s struggle navigating “the invisible undertow of mental and physical exhaustion of motherhood and the split heart that all mothers have who love their work.”

Anne M. Kuhta, Gainesville

