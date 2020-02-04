That does not mean the failure is cost-free. Among other worries, it has demonstrated the toxic effectiveness of Russia’s 2016 election intervention. Americans now almost automatically wonder whether foreign influence, rather than a bureaucratic breakdown, explains the “inconsistencies” that Democratic Party officials say led to confusion and a long delay in releasing results. The fact that a new smartphone app seems to have failed has only stoked such speculations. The conspiracy-minded, whipped up by malign influencers including President Trump’s sons, may never accept the eventual results.

Nor does our view imply any disrespect for Iowans. We admire the thousands of citizens who showed up on a Monday night to endure what at best can be a tedious process filled with bureaucratic hassles such as voting for precinct chairs and secretaries, listening to a letter from the Iowa Democratic Party leadership read aloud and being hit up for donations to the party. We agree with Democratic strategist David Axelrod on the virtue of starting the presidential campaign in a small enough arena to encourage candidates to spend time actually meeting and talking with voters.

But, but, but. Iowa, with its almost all-white electorate, is not the nation’s only small state. And Iowans could meet candidates at their state fair and in their diners, and then — when it is time to decide — do what most Americans do: vote in a primary.

What they don’t have to do is caucus. It is unreasonable to ask people to sacrifice most or all of an evening simply to have their preferences count in a nominating race. It ignores reality to expect that hundreds of citizen-volunteers will be able to consistently conduct a process, across hundreds of precincts, that involves two ballots, a voter “realignment” and constant questions from the assembled crowd. It is un-American to compel voters to cast a public ballot, in front of their friends, neighbors and, perhaps, employers, all while various assembled camps are literally screaming for them to join their side. It is exclusionary to demand that people with severe disabilities show up to be counted, rather than offering them an absentee option. And it is scandalous that such a process so often exerts outsize influence on the presidential race.

Next cycle, both parties should be clear: If you want to send delegates to the convention, hold a primary, with a secret ballot and early voting options.

Let Americans vote. Even in Iowa.