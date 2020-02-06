Some results have come in from the Iowa Democratic Party, as the botched process worries Democrats. See Iowa results here.

The candidates: No candidates dropped out of the race after Iowa, meaning the field stands at 11: former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); billionaire activist Tom Steyer; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.); Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick. Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

