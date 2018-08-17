Thanks for “A Warren Brown sampler: Freewheeling commentary about cars and life,” the lovely Aug. 5 Business appreciation of Warren Brown. His columns were a must-read for me every week, for just the reasons the article cited: His reviews were as much about the society in which cars exist as about the merits or drawbacks of any particular model. The one time I reached out to him with a specific car question, he responded quickly, kindly and helpfully with information that resulted in my saving a lot of money. Gone too soon, he will be missed.

Elyse I. Summers, Rockville

For many of us, Warren Brown’s car-review column was the first article we read on Sunday morning. We felt as if we knew him and empathized with him when he wrote about his kidney transplant. Although we had hoped for a replacement after he retired, the excerpts from his reviews showed that he can’t be replaced.

Kit Farwell, Burke