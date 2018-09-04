I was alarmed to read in Internal Revenue Service retiree Kenneth Keller’s Sept. 1 letter, “Setting the IRS up to break down,” that the IRS, in the writer’s view, “might be facing a catastrophic failure.” I have always believed the IRS to be one of the most important organizations in our government, whose staffing and morale were critical to the health of our nation, so that all of us taxpayers are paying our fair share and abuses are kept to the minimum.

Mr. Keller should let his former colleagues know this taxpayer holds the organization in high esteem.

Peter Raudenbush, Falls Church