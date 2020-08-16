That would be a big deal, which is why Mr. Trump was entitled to hail the blueprint, mediated by his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, as “huge.” It’s true despite the fact that, at its core, the deal swaps peace and normalization with an Arab country in return for Israel refraining from what would be a damagingly counterproductive annexation of roughly 30 percent of the West Bank.

The threat of that unilateral land grab was made explicit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for whom it represented a political payoff to Jewish settlers in the West Bank, who form part of his base. Had he gone forward with it, he might have fortified his position while facing a corruption trial; he might also have permanently blown up any hope for a peace deal with the Palestinians and triggered broader instability in the region.

Mr. Netanyahu, then, has been rewarded for desisting from bad conduct — although, seeking to appease furious settlers who feel betrayed, he declared himself still “committed to sovereignty,” code for annexation. The UAE is also a beneficiary: Despite its tiny population, it commands more than $1 trillion in sovereign wealth funds that it can now invest in Israel’s robust tech sector.

As for Mr. Trump, whose forays into Mideast peacemaking had yielded nothing until now, the prospect of the UAE’s powerful leader, Mohammed bin Zayed, shaking hands with Mr. Netanyahu amid pomp at the White House would be an election-year bouquet. That it would further isolate Iran and its Shiite proxies in the Mideast is also welcome news in Washington.

The undeniable losers in the deal are the Palestinian authorities. Until now, they had counted on the carrot of peace with the Arab world as Israel’s main incentive to end its occupation of the West Bank and lay the ground for a Palestinian state. Now Israel has peace with a key Gulf Arab player — and the prospect of others to follow — while maintaining its troops, checkpoints and settlers in the West Bank.

That may be an acceptable outcome for Mr. Trump and Mr. Kushner, who have been happy to put the squeeze on Palestinians while favoring Mr. Netanyahu and his hard-line pro-annexation Jewish allies in the United States. It does not magically make the Palestinians disappear, however, nor does it diminish the legitimacy of their claim to a sovereign state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. This new deal between the Jewish state and an Arab one — the first such accord since the treaty signed by Israel and Jordan 26 years ago — is an important step forward, if it lasts. But a broader, enduring peace must include the Palestinians.