Jackson Diehl’s Feb. 18 op-ed, “The Democrats’ Israel problem,” ignored the bigger problem that the Democrats in particular, and the United States in general, have with Israel: There is no party for Israel to negotiate with to enable a two-state solution. It is the same problem Ehud Barak had when he offered more than 95 percent of what the Palestinians had been seeking in the two-state solution almost two decades ago.

The Democrats have tried to impose a solution to a situation externally through ill-timed attempts to push Middle East peace, a la President Bill Clinton’s last years in office.

Now the Democrats, having been unsuccessful in forcing a solution, have a fringe element seeking to damage Israel economically through boycott, divestment and sanctions for perceived wrongs to the Palestinians. Maybe the left-wing Democrats should be looking at the Palestinians and asking why they don’t seek solutions that would have given them a country many years ago.

David Rothfeld, Bethesda