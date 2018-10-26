Dionne Bussey-Reeder, left, and Elissa Silverman are running for an at-large seat on the D.C. Council. (LEFT: Rachel Chason; RIGHT: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Regardless of who wins or loses on Nov. 6, the impact of this year’s election for D.C. Council seats will reverberate in local politics for some time. Rarely has a mayor devoted so much personal time and campaign funds — and so many volunteers — to take down a council member she does not like. Add in the ingredients of identity politics and race, and election year 2018 will go down as one for the books.

The focus is on two at-large seats that are up for grabs. One is likely to be won by veteran lawmaker and only Democrat in the race, Anita Bonds. She is one of the D.C. Council’s level-headed grown-ups. Her reelection would be good for the city.

The second seat must, by law, go to a non-Democrat, because only one of the two at-large members can be affiliated with the majority party. Though there are six candidates on the ballot, the spotlight is on two of them: incumbent at-large council member Elissa Silverman and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s choice — restaurant owner and political newcomer Dionne Bussey-Reeder.

The city benefits from having Silverman and Bussey-Reeder in the public arena. They have remarkably different life experiences, but both have keen knowledge of the city and a devotion to public service. This assessment isn’t based on guesswork.

I have spent time with them — admittedly more with Silverman since I’ve known her longer — in candid discussions about District issues, problems and challenges. To dismiss either candidate as a lightweight, superficial or divisive would be slanderous. Both are credible and informed, and they strike me as fair-minded.

Silverman and Bussey-Reeder, however, have contrasting styles and approaches to challenges.

Silverman wastes no time getting to the heart of the matter. Believing she is the smartest person in the room, she can come across as impatient with those she regards as not up to speed.

On the other hand, Bussey-Reeder, as she said in a recent interview, believes people have to “learn how to communicate without being combative.” An experienced community advocate, Bussey-Reeder is more of a team builder and a patient deliberator.

Silverman is haunted by a rookie mistake made shortly after her election in 2015. She got co-opted by progressives with national agendas, carrying their water on issues not high on the lists of city and business leaders and grass-roots organizations.

That gave her the reputation of being uncaring about the plight of residents low down on the economic ladder — which is untrue — and shaking that image is the rock Silverman has been trying mightily to roll to the mountain top.

A lot of this kind of thing can get sorted out in a campaign waged on the issues.

That seems not to be the case this year.

Two headlines in the Washington Informer, a weekly newspaper with a 50,000 circulation that reports news about the African American community, capture the dynamic at play: “At-Large Council Race Reveals Racial Schisms” and “Prominent Black Women Back Reeder for D.C. Council.”

Identity politics is on the scene.

How did it arrive?

Was it Ward 8 Democratic council member Trayon White Sr.’s musing on Facebook about the Rothschild family controlling the weather for financial gain? In another setting, he claimed that the family controlled the World Bank and the federal government. The uproar over White’s conspiracy theories about Jewish people was immediate.

Was it the city hall rally hosted on White’s behalf by Bowser’s loyalist Joshua Lopez? It was at the Wilson building where Nation of Islam speaker Abdul Khadir Muhammad — with Lopez standing by his side holding a bullhorn — denounced Silverman as a “fake Jew.”

Or was it the Bowser-Silverman tête-à-tête at Bowser’s home during which Silverman sought to have Lopez fired from a city job, and where Bowser took Silverman to task for being condescending and allegedly disrespectful to city officials?

Whatever the reasons, the Washington Informer quoted one chair of a Bussey-Reeder fundraiser this month: “There’s one black woman candidate . . . we need our voices heard and need to get behind Dionne to make that happen.” And a guest at the fundraiser who said, “We need to work together as a team” and “there has been one council member who doesn’t support people of color.”

It hasn’t all gone one way.

One enthusiastic Silverman supporter, Ward 8 activist Sandra Seegars , told the Informer, “I think it’s a shame that people in 2018 are still saying, ‘don’t vote for someone because they’re white.”

Most surprised and saddened of all is Bussey-Reeder.

She told me this week that the last thing she expected when entering the race is that her case for office would end up being based on racial appeal; and that she, by association, might be viewed as anti-Semitic.

Her long record of commitment and service across racial and religious lines speak otherwise. So does Silverman’s.

But identity politics and naked racial appeals are, like the air, out in the open, and with us. They are the extra visible ingredients in this year’s D.C. politics.

And in the years to come?

