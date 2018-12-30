E.J. Dionne Jr. criticized progressives for overemphasis on “identity politics” and downplaying issues of class, which, he asserted, have lost them the support of working-class men and women of all races [“Getting identity politics right,” op-ed, Dec. 27]. Here is a short summary of issues highlighted by two candidates for Congress in Northern Virginia, where I live and with which I am most familiar: Don Beyer, representing the 8th District, and Jennifer Wexton, the new representative from the 10th:

- Raise the minimum wage;

- Ensure equal pay for equal work;

- Expand access to education;

- Expand access to health care;

- Expand affordable housing;

- Implement strong work retraining programs;

- Repair and improve infrastructure.

At the state level, in 2017 Democrats in Virginia ran primarily on expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. This year, they achieved it.

There is not even a suggestion of “identity politics” in any of their goals. The best proof that progressives’ issues are resonating with voters is that, nationwide, Democrats had a larger margin of victory — more than 9 million votes — in campaigns for the House than any party had in midterm elections in history.

David A. Drachsler, Alexandria