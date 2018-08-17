Rescuers work in the rubble of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, on Aug. 15. (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Regarding the Aug. 15 front-page article “Bridge collapse kills dozens in Italy”:

The Italian bridge collapse should raise red flags galore about crumbling infrastructure in the United States. A repeat of the Italian tragedy in the United States is not a matter of if but when, given the empty promises we’ve heard about rebuilding America.

If a portion of the trillion-dollar-plus tax giveaway had gone to repairing roads, bridges, sewers and transportation overall, the economic impact would have been far greater — and working people could have actually benefited. Imagine that.

In this election year, the infrastructure issue has disappeared. If we want to provide meaningful governance, whoever’s in charge, we have to prioritize a response to real imminent threats.

Rande K. Joiner, Potomac