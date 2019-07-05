The debacle surrounding Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board member Jack Evans is a sad commentary on the Metro board and the various jurisdictions whose members make up the board. Mr. Evans has been the only member who realized that the Metrorail system was not a perpetual motion machine that required no repairs and no ongoing maintenance. He finally convinced everyone that a new general manager was needed, and one was hired, and he knew that the board needed a mandatory funding commitment to make long-needed repairs and establish regular maintenance.

Now other board members want to castigate Mr. Evans on minor ethics charges. Very sad indeed.

Charles F. Trunk III, Frederick

