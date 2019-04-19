Regarding the April 16 editorial “A brain trust worth keeping”:

I had the pleasure of, and was challenged by, the Jasons committee when I was at the Defense Nuclear Agency (now the Defense Threat Reduction Agency). As a young project officer, I often briefed this group on classified technical issues pertaining to protecting the command, control and intelligence communications capabilities in a nuclear weapons environment. Not often does a backbencher like me get to enlighten some of our nation’s best thinkers and, in return, be instructed by these 20-pound brains on how to improve my programs and answer some of the esoteric technical problems on which I was stuck.

I am glad to see that this magnificent collection of scientists was still contributing to our national security but dismayed to read that the Pentagon is considering their retirement.

The investment in the Jason committee is trivial in comparison to their contributions, many of which have been instrumental in maintaining our technological war-fighting edge. I have often said: “I hope we never have to find out how truly well they have done their job.”

Gordon K. Soper, Alexandria

In the Clinton administration, I was the chief science adviser for arms control in the State Department. I was heavily lobbied by proponents of a theory of a so-called hafnium bomb that promised to pack the power of a small atomic bomb into a hand-grenade-size weapon and the equivalent of tons of explosive into a golf ball.

The concept had a certain plausibility about it, but something rang false. To get a definitive opinion, I took $20,000 from my meager research budget and hired Jason to evaluate the concept. I got my answer. Several of the United States’ most distinguished scientists had found fatal flaws in the idea, and I distributed the report widely. Shortly thereafter, Congress killed the project, saving at least tens of millions of dollars, far more than the entire Jason budget for the year.

If my experience is any guide, Jason is one of the best bargains the government has ever made. Canceling its contract is foolish, even if Jason reports have often torpedoed some of the Defense Department’s pet projects because they can’t be made to work.

Peter D. Zimmerman, Great Falls