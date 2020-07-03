And workers and businesses need that support, because — despite President Trump’s crowing about “the great American comeback” — the shadow of covid-19 still hangs over a badly damaged economy. Recent surges in infections portend curtailment of business activity, probably more than the new data could reflect. In any case, as Harvard economist Jason Furman, with Wilson Powell III, notes, a more realistic assessment of unemployment, including adjustments for quirks in the data that omit millions who are not working, would be 13 percent. That’s still much better than Mr. Furman’s “realistic” unemployment rate for May of 17 percent but significantly worse than the headline figure of 11.1 percent.

With Americans craving economic predictability, Congress has wasted a lot of time in partisan haggling over an additional economic package. Republican senators and Mr. Trump rejected the $3 trillion House bill that passed May 15, without formulating a proposal of their own. The GOP fractured over how much to spend, what to spend it on — and even whether more spending is necessary. Now, they have the information they said they needed about the effect of previous funds. They also have Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell’s warning at a Tuesday hearing that the recovery is fragile and “presents new challenges — notably, the need to keep the virus in check.” Yet a two-week Fourth of July recess is going on as scheduled. After that, the only legislative window is from July 17 to Aug. 10.

There was a ray of hope on Wednesday when Congress agreed to a five-week extension for the small business Paycheck Protection Program. With $130 billion unspent out of $659 billion authorized, this represents the largest pool of untapped resources available. Nevertheless, it is only a small portion of what will probably be needed. Mr. Trump supports action but is expending political capital on a poorly targeted policy — direct cash payments to households. Instead, what’s needed are an extension of beefed-up unemployment benefits, adjusted to improve work incentives; continued aid to small businesses, focused on the least advantaged; and substantial support to state and local governments, to counter the 1.5 million public-sector job loss since February. There is still a chance to mitigate the economic calamity — but not if Congress and the president lose focus and urgency in the next days and weeks.

