A pedestrian walks by Cork Wine Bar in 2017. The D.C. bar’s owners saw their lawsuit against President Trump thrown out on Nov. 26. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Regarding the Nov. 27 news article “Suit over president’s hotel is dismissed”:

It is disappointing that the federal judge in the Cork Wine Bar case completely mischaracterized the harm done by President Trump to competitors, as well as to justice and democracy. District Judge Richard J. Leon seemed to compare Mr. Trump’s enticements to those of celebrities putting their likenesses on products. Seeing Paul Newman’s face may make me more likely to choose his salad dressing, but I am not lobbying the late actor to grant me a contract or pass a bill benefiting me. Mr. Trump, however, is marketing such powers when attracting clients to his hotel.

Andrew Oram, Arlington, Mass.