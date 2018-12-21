Regarding the Dec. 19 front-page article “Judge excoriates Flynn, delays sentencing”:

Despite all the hand-wringing from television news commentators about how far afield U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan went in Michael Flynn’s sentencing hearing, I was not surprised. I was reassured that what I thought should have been a real possibility actually happened instead of the fait accompli that pundits and commentators predicted. The system worked.

Back in the day, in my lowly position as a defense attorney in the Miami Public Defender’s Office, one of the first things I was required to tell my clients was that the judge did not have to agree with whatever plea agreement the defense and prosecution worked out. It is not the role of a judge to rubber-stamp a plea agreement or sentencing recommendation. When offenses or the context within which offenses occur are as egregious as those in the case of Mr. Flynn, it is the duty of the court to exercise its judgment about what is fair and just. That is what Mr. Sullivan did.

The plea deal for Mr. Flynn to which both sides agreed was an insult — notwithstanding Mr. Flynn’s substantial cooperation with the special counsel. Some might say that, for the greater good, Mr. Flynn’s sweetheart deal was justified. I understand that argument. I disagree. The end does not justify the means.

Fredericka Sands, Washington

We have just witnessed a tragic episode wherein the White House press secretary showed the world that neither she nor the president has a moral code.

Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, admitted in federal court that he knowingly lied to the FBI, that he was not tricked into lying by anything the FBI did or said, and that the White House counsel’s failure to be present when Mr. Flynn lied had no bearing on his decision to lie.

In addition, a federal judge said Mr. Flynn betrayed his country and possibly committed treason. Within an hour, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, as spokesperson for the president, said Mr. Flynn had been tricked into pleading guilty because of misconduct by the FBI. How could anyone with even a semblance of a moral code defend someone who acknowledges that he was not deceived or tricked by the FBI, that he knowingly violated federal law and who a judge says sold out our country?

Where are we as a nation when our leaders defend someone who sold out our national interests for the proverbial 30 pieces of silver?