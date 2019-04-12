Attorney General William P. Barr, as quoted in the April 10 news article “Barr offers a technical defense of ACA repeal,” was wrong, and so was the April 12 editorial “The worst thing Mr. Barr said.”

The Justice Department has a duty to support and enforce the laws passed by Congress and signed by the president. Mr. Barr contended that the department can attack the Affordable Care Act. The editorial stated that the department need not “defend the bigoted Defense of Marriage Act.” Both positions undercut the proper role of the Justice Department in our system and subsume the role of the courts.

Brian C. Elmer, Arlington