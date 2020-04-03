After the announcement that the 96 National Symphony Orchestra musicians would not receive pay or health insurance until the center reopens, I will ask for my money back. If the Kennedy Center is indifferent to the needs of its own, why should I assist it?
John Nellis, Bethesda
The purpose of the $25 million provided to the Kennedy Center in the recent stimulus bill seemed to be for the center to maintain itself. So it was graceless to tell the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra, hours after the signing of the bill, that they were to be furloughed without pay.
If the coronavirus keeps the center closed through the end of May, the center will cancel the musicians’ health insurance. Having been given taxpayer money to keep the center afloat, Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter is jettisoning crew, making sure everyone suffers the same privation she chose when she forswore her salary during the crisis.
If the Kennedy Center cannot figure out how to use the stimulus funds to keep its employees employed, the center should return the money to the treasury so some other organization can make better use of it.
Andrew Lindemann Malone, Silver Spring