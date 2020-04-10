There was no mention of the other orchestra at the Kennedy Center: the Opera House Orchestra. Its members were treated similarly with no change of mind on Ms. Rutter’s part. They are a great orchestra, along with the National Symphony Orchestra, and an indispensable part of what makes the Kennedy Center the cultural institution that it is.
I would like to promote awareness of the situation in which this poor stepsister orchestra at the Kennedy Center finds itself. As someone who retired from the National Symphony Orchestra in 2014, I know that we need to rally behind the wonderful musicians of the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra and urge Ms. Rutter to reconsider her actions with them as well.
Jackie Anderson, McLean