I was happy to learn in reading the April 8 Style article “Deal averts furloughs for NSO musicians” that Kennedy Center President and chief executive Deborah Rutter has thought better of her decision regarding the National Symphony Orchestra musicians’ paychecks and consequent security. Certainly the orchestra is one of the great monuments found in the District and should be treated as such. Ms. Rutter had previously announced that the orchestra would be furloughed in April and potentially lose health-care benefits in May if the coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders continued.

There was no mention of the other orchestra at the Kennedy Center: the Opera House Orchestra. Its members were treated similarly with no change of mind on Ms. Rutter’s part. They are a great orchestra, along with the National Symphony Orchestra, and an indispensable part of what makes the Kennedy Center the cultural institution that it is.

I would like to promote awareness of the situation in which this poor stepsister orchestra at the Kennedy Center finds itself. As someone who retired from the National Symphony Orchestra in 2014, I know that we need to rally behind the wonderful musicians of the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra and urge Ms. Rutter to reconsider her actions with them as well.

Jackie Anderson, McLean