We all know the terrible answers. Had Mr. Arbery not been black, it would not have taken law enforcement authorities in Georgia more than two months to be shamed into seeking some semblance of justice in his killing. The announcement by a Georgia prosecutor that the case would be presented to a grand jury for consideration of criminal charges against the two men involved in the shooting came Tuesday, the same day that a video of the Feb. 23 shooting surfaced, sparking outrage and reigniting America’s debate about whether black lives matter.

The 36-second video is difficult to watch. Taken from inside a vehicle, it shows the unarmed, 25-year-old Mr. Arbery jogging on a residential road when he comes upon a white truck stopped in the street. One white man is standing in the bed of the pickup and another beside its open driver’s-side door. Both are armed, one with a shotgun. Mr. Arbery runs around the truck and disappears from view before he reemerges. There is muffled shouting and three shots sound as Mr. Arbery tussles with the man with the shotgun before he stumbles and falls on the road. There is blood on his shirt.

The two men, neither of whom has been arrested or charged, are father and son. The father, Gregory McMichael, is a former police officer and retired investigator in the local district attorney’s office who told police he and his son chased Mr. Arbery because he resembled a suspect in a rash of recent break-ins. The video appears to contradict portions of that account, and the handling of the case doesn’t inspire confidence. Police apparently limited their investigation to interviewing Mr. McMichael, while a prosecutor concluded that the men had acted legally under Georgia’s citizen arrest and self-defense statutes. Authorities obtained a video of the incident but refused to share it with Mr. Arbery’s family. They seemed more upset that the video that appeared on the Internet had been posted than with its gut-wrenching contents.

It is clear there is a need for an independent investigation. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has offered the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “All I want to do is get justice for my son,” said Marcus Arbery, the slain man’s father. “This is terrible. It could happen to anybody’s kid.” We would add: especially and tragically, if they are black.

