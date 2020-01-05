We have subjected Iran to economic warfare, crippling its economy through ruinous sanctions, and have just escalated the conflict immeasurably, knocking out one of the most revered and important leaders of our implacable foe. There is a reason other world leaders who reviled the general declined to kill him despite having had multiple opportunities to do so.

Leading our country at this time is a president who knows and cares little about history, who goes it alone, substituting his judgment for that of individuals with knowledge and experience.

AD

AD

Any hope for regime change in Iran, or for the country to change its modus operandi and become a good citizen, is virtually impossible, so what do we hope to accomplish by engaging in what is clearly seen as an act of war? It is unclear, as is most of our foreign policy.

I fear that the price we will pay for this incendiary act against Iran will be far higher than a reckless president anticipated — that this is the latest chapter of “act impetuously first, ask questions later.” May God help the United States of America.

Oren Spiegler, McMurray, Pa.

AD