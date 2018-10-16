Megan Murphy, right, in hat, embraces Cara Knoedler as Kenneth Wright wipes his eyes on the first anniversary of the mass shooting last year in Las Vegas. They are standing at the site of the shooting. (John Locher/AP)

Penrose C. Albright is the president and chief executive officer of HRL Laboratories and a former assistant secretary with the Department of Homeland Security (2003-2005). His views are his own.

As a Department of Homeland Security official in 2002, I led the implementation of a post-9/11 law known as the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act , or Safety Act. The law was intended to ensure that companies would not let the considerable liability risks associated with a potential terrorist attack deter them from creating or using technologies that could help protect the public.

Now, 16 years later, the law is being cited for the first time in a legal proceeding.

On Oct. 1 last year, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 at a music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Nearly 900 people were wounded by Paddock or injured in the chaos as he rained down more than a thousand bullets from his room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino before committing suicide. His motivation remains a mystery to police investigators.

Facing medical bills and loss of income, survivors of the Las Vegas shooting and their families have sought redress in the courts. They want to hold responsible the concert's security provider and the owner of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

They have run into a legal hurdle: The security provider, Contemporary Services Corp., had years earlier received from the Department of Homeland Security protection from unbounded claims resulting from an act of terrorism. Specifically, the DHS capped the company's overall liability by designating it a provider of anti-terrorism technology under the Safety Act. Under the act, the term "technology" is meant broadly to include not just hardware but also services. Contemporary Services earned DHS designation and certification for its "enhanced, customer-driven activities, including physical security, access control and crowd management." MGM Resorts International, the Mandalay Bay's owner, says that it is protected under the umbrella of Contemporary's designation and has pressed its case by suing the survivors.

The Safety Act comes into play only when an act of terrorism has occurred. Under this law, the DHS secretary can declare an act of terrorism based on whether the attack was (1) unlawful; (2) caused harm to persons, property, or other entity within the United States; and (3) the attack used or attempted to cause mass destruction, injury or other losses. The secretary has the authority to further refine what terms such as "mass destruction" actually mean. Hence, the resolution of this legal standoff hinges on whether the secretary of homeland security, Kirstjen Nielsen, officially declares the Las Vegas attack an act of terrorism. She may also defer the decision to the courts.

These risks from terrorism are impossible to quantify — the probability of an attack can't be computed from actuarial tables, and casualties could number in the dozens, thousands or much more. Security measures can mitigate harm but cannot be expected to eliminate it. Companies wouldn't develop, deploy or operate anti-terrorism technologies unless they were confident of limits on their liability. After the 9/11 attacks, it wasn't feasible to leave the unprepared status quo intact; companies needed to be encouraged to join the anti-terrorism effort.

The Safety Act was intended to give companies that certainty. The government requires the seller of a qualified anti-terrorism technology to purchase insurance up to a level that does not make its deployment financially prohibitive. The company's overall liability from an act of terrorism is capped at that insurance level. The act also consolidates all lawsuits against a DHS-designated seller, brings the legal action under federal jurisdiction and prohibits suits brought against anyone but the seller. The Safety Act also limits liability to actual damages and prohibits punitive or other ancillary damages.

If, say, the maker of a chemical-agent sensor approved by the DHS wants to sell the technology to a third party, such as the owner of a sports arena, the arena owner needs to know that he or she isn't also incurring a liability risk. Otherwise, the arena owner wouldn't buy the sensor, and the venue would go unprotected from a chemical attack.

Acquiring the DHS's Safety Act protection isn't easy. A technology provider must supply data from laboratory and field tests, personnel training and other measures to show that the technology has an effective anti-terrorism use. Technical experts in the DHS's Science and Technology Directorate review the data. If the technology provider passes through that wicket, an economic analysis estimates how the cost of liability insurance would affect the cost of the technology and then sets the appropriate level of liability insurance.

Based on this information, the DHS undersecretary for science and technology may deny the application, approve it for "designation" or, in some cases, approve it for "certification," which extends government immunity to the provider for certain claims.

Will the Las Vegas shooting be designated a terrorist attack? It is noteworthy that the Safety Act's criteria for declaring an act of terrorism do not include the attacker's motivation. The law is intended to guard against mass-casualty attacks; determining the liability risk shouldn't depend on figuring out why an attacker started killing.

Since 2002, hundreds of technologies fostered by the Safety Act have been deployed to safeguard the American public. The Las Vegas attack is the law's first test. How the case is decided will establish precedents and judicial doctrine affecting the law's continuing usefulness. That should be done with great care.