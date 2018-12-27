Regarding Deborah Vollmer’s Dec. 23 Local Opinions essay “Save the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market”:

Plans for further development in the downtown Bethesda area are, to say the least, excessive. High-rise buildings have already created congestion and traffic jams along Wisconsin Avenue and the streets running into it. Parking is often impossible, and pedestrians dart out from between cars, creating hazardous conditions.

The idea of replacing the space around the Farm Women’s Market with a couple of new high-rises is particularly outrageous. That market has long provided distinctive goods, hard to obtain elsewhere, in a pleasant atmosphere congenial to individual stall holders and their customers alike. Cranes are already active, constructing yet more soulless high-rises in the vicinity. It is time to declare enough is enough and end the strain on inadequate roads and other public facilities in the neighborhood.

Judith Horowitz, Chevy Chase

I hope that Deborah Vollmer’s Local Opinions essay on the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market will lead the greedy developers circling the property and the county tax assessors to think twice about destroying what is the last genuine piece of the community’s soul with their proposed skyscrapers. The homemade jams, fresh veggies, locally grown corn and apples, and hand-beaded necklaces are a source of great pleasure for those of us who cherish the market’s anachronistic vibe.

Susan Davidson, Washington