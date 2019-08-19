Regarding the Aug. 15 Politics & the Nation article “Montana could prohibit local gun restrictions”:

With the epidemic levels of gun violence these past few years, Republican leaders still refuse to adopt stricter gun laws. The latest is an attempt in Montana to relax state’s regulations on background checks and prohibit local gun restrictions in that state. Relax? We need the opposite in this country. When will Republicans wake up?

Enough is enough. American gun owners need to find another pastime. And stop waving that Second Amendment in our faces. It has no application today and was never intended for the individual to stockpile weapons. The National Rifle Association uses that amendment as a smokescreen for the billion-dollar gun industry.

Walter Bonora, Washington

