Is there a reason the presidential proclamation to lower the flags for the late Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens indicated doing so only on the day of his interment? On the day of Justice Antonin Scalia’s death, then-President Barack Obama issued a proclamation to lower the flags on that day through Scalia’s interment. It would be utterly shameful if the reason for this was politically motivated. The sad thing is that not only is it highly disrespectful to Stevens’s family, but it also is disrespectful to all Americans — not just the intended political targets. Regardless of ideology, we all should pay our respects to a dignified public servant. Properly.

William Schaeffer, Richardson, Tex.

