THE 116TH CONGRESS will convene Jan. 3, seating 53 5 lawmakers — 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House — who will be able to cast votes on matters affecting the interests and lives of people from across the country who sent them to Washington. Those who live in Washington will once again be left out. More than 700,000 U.S. citizens are denied a rightful voice in the body that passes the laws they are required to follow . It is unfair. And it may well be unconstitutional.

That, at least, is the claim of 10 D.C. residents who have gone to federal court with an inventive lawsuit that seeks full voting rights for those who make their home in the nation’s capital. Chances for success in the courts are uncertain, but the lawsuit and its artful approach put renewed attention on the issue and underscore the need for Congress to use its authority to grant voting rights to the District.

The lawsuit was filed last month by DC Appleseed on behalf of the 10 resident plaintiffs. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss this month granted their request — over objections from the Justice Department — to call for the convening of a three-judge court, a determination that will be made by the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The suit contends that the lack of voting representation in Congress violates due process, equal protection and freedom of association under the First Amendment. D.C. residents, the suit says, are subject to all the responsibilities of citizenship, including paying taxes and fighting in wars, but are “deprived of the fundamental principle upon which our national government was founded — the consent of the governed.”

A previous legal effort to win D.C. voting rights ended in 2000 when a three-judge panel determined that D.C. residents were not constitutionally entitled to voting representation because they are not residents of a state within the meaning of the Constitution. But Walter Smith, executive director of DC Appleseed, said there have been legal developments since that ruling that he believes work in the District’s favor. These include the consideration in Congress in 2009 of legislation that would have given D.C. a vote in the House, and the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a marriage equality case clarifying the legal standard for deciding whether a right is a “fundamental right” protected by the Constitution. The suit also argues that Congress has conferred voting rights to people outside of states in other instances, such as deployed military personnel or expatriates.

Mr. Smith conceded that the court process will likely take years, but he is optimistic that the suit — along with other strategies — will help raise the profile of D.C. voting rights. Democrats will soon be in control of the House; and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), expected to be elected as speaker, has declared “Restoring Democracy is Job 1.” We can think of no better place to start than righting the historic wrong that has disenfranchised D.C. residents.