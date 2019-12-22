Mr. Ghaisar’s death appears in a video to be an execution carried out by a pair of reckless officers who had reason to be exasperated by his conduct — he drove away twice after they pulled him over following a minor fender-bender — but absolutely no cause to draw their weapons, let alone open fire.

Despite the compelling evidence in that dashcam video, recorded by a Fairfax County police cruiser trailing the Park Police vehicle on the George Washington Parkway, it took FBI investigators and federal authorities two years to decline to seek an indictment. Even as they abdicated, they made clear that their decision did not prevent other authorities from investigating.

Now federal officials may be doing just that.

Scarcely a month after the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie K. Liu, announced the Justice Department’s decision, Virginia prosecutors who took up the case were stymied by Ms. Liu herself. When a top prosecutor in the Fairfax commonwealth’s attorney’s office asked for an FBI agent or agents to appear before a local grand jury last week, Ms. Liu’s office responded: We’ll think about it.

Ordinarily, it is more or less routine for FBI agents to appear promptly, often within a day or two, when called to testify before a state grand jury by local prosecutors in Northern Virginia, according to reporting by The Post’s Tom Jackman. In the Ghaisar case, however, what’s ordinary has been tossed out the window. A spokesman for Ms. Liu’s office, Kadia Koroma, said that in a high-profile case such as Ghaisar’s, allowing FBI agents to appear before a grand jury “is not something that can be rushed in two days.”

Rushing has not been the problem in the Ghaisar case, which is a textbook example of justice delayed and denied. It is impossible to imagine why the Justice Department would not grant prompt permission for the agents to testify. It was also impossible to imagine how it could take two years to investigate a killing whose circumstances, laid bare in the video, were not complex.

The top Fairfax prosecutor, Raymond F. Morrogh, who decided to pursue the Ghaisar case when Ms. Liu passed, was defeated in his bid for reelection; he leaves office Dec. 31. His successor, Steve Descano, has not committed himself publicly to pursuing the Ghaisar case. His decision on that will be a fair measure of his commitment to justice. But first federal officials must enable what they have obstructed to date: justice.

