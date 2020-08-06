The Justice Department, aided by the FBI, has completed a FISA court-ordered follow-up to Mr. Horowitz’s investigation; its report, submitted to the court in late July and made public on Aug. 3, casts the inspector general’s findings in a reassuring light. The majority of the inaccuracies Mr. Horowitz identified are minor glitches such as typographical errors or misidentified dates. Only two rose to the level of “material” misstatement or omission, and neither of those would have affected the FISA court’s decision. Though fact-checking files for certain applications may have been missing, the Justice Department noted, the data upon which they were based was still valid — and available elsewhere in FBI files. Whereas Mr. Horowitz expressed a “lack of confidence” that the FBI was following procedures designed to keep its work “scrupulously accurate,” the Justice Department concludes that its findings, coupled with other remedial measures, “should instill confidence in the FBI’s use of FISA authorities.”

We agree — up to a point. The FISA court judges, not the Justice Department and FBI, are the ultimate arbiters of what facts or errors would have influenced their rulings. Though an FBI affidavit attached to the DOJ report notes that it accounted for over 99 percent of several thousand “accuracy subfiles” related to FISA warrant applications between 2014 and 2019, it still could not account for the remainder, seemingly a couple of dozen — not trivial in a national security matter. Neither the new DOJ findings nor Mr. Horowitz’s March memorandum bears at all on a separate problem identified in the Carter Page FISA application itself: the FBI’s failure to disclose exculpatory information.

AD

AD

These are not mere matters of fastidiousness. The FISA process, by necessity, takes place in secret, on the basis of facts the FBI supplies but no party can challenge. At stake are covert searches of or eavesdropping on U.S. citizens, such as Mr. Page. Given the obvious potential for civil liberties violations, strict adherence to proper procedures is at a premium. Thanks to Mr. Horowitz, we learned the government was not meeting that exacting standard (and his audit continues). Thanks to the new DOJ report, we have a better sense of how close the government did come to meeting it. However reassuring those findings may be, we should not forget that, absent pressure from the inspector general, the FISA court itself and Congress, they would never have seen the light of day.