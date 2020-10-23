Not to be confused with the Million Mom March gun-safety organization, OneMillionMoms.com is an online ministry of the American Family Association, a self-described “conservative, pro-family” organization based in Tupelo, Miss.

One Million Moms is out of sorts because Oreo has joined with the nonprofit PFLAG — an organization of supportive parents, families and allies of LGBTQ people — to release “Rainbow Oreos.” These are described as cookies filled with Oreo cream in the colors of the Pride flag, and the company has launched the new product with a moving ad depicting a daughter and her partner introducing their relationship to her parents.

AD

AD

Here is the One Million Moms description of that ad: “The commercial focuses on the mother approving of her daughter’s girlfriend, but the father is hesitant and has reservations. He later has a change of heart and even displays his acceptance of her lifestyle by painting his picket fence in rainbow colors to further show his approval. The advertisement ends with: ‘A loving world starts with a loving home.’ Followed by: ‘Show you’re a proud parent #PROUDPARENT.’ ”

Lovely, isn’t it? Well, not to One Million Moms. The group is downright apoplectic.

The Oreo ad, the group charges, is an attempt to “normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle” by “featuring a lesbian couple, to brainwash children and adults alike by desensitizing audiences.”

AD

One Million Moms warns that when you purchase Oreos or other brands and products Mondelez produces (such as Chips Ahoy!, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Honey Maid, Halls, Ritz, Triscuit, Trident gum and Wheat Thins), you help fund and support PFLAG.

AD

Aggrieved to no end, One Million Moms says action must be taken.

“Supporting the homosexual agenda versus remaining neutral in the cultural war is just bad business,” it claims, suggesting that “Christians” should vote with their pocketbooks and support companies that don’t express such sentiments. One Million Moms is requesting signatures on a petition to Oreo and Mondelez demanding an end to collaboration with PFLAG or else, signers pledge: “I will no longer buy your products.”

AD

Which caused this Christian to get off his duff, rush the nearest store and buy as many Oreo cookies as he could carry. So happens my neighborhood Safeway is currently selling a family size Oreo package — buy one, get one free!

I’m munching a cookie as I type this missive. And I’m fuming.

Boycott a company that applauds parents supporting their children in wholesome, committed relationships? Lend support to a bigoted bunch of “moms” who seek pledges to not buy from a company that affirms loving, supportive families? Sheer idiocy. It’s mean, and a disgrace to my faith, which regards LGBTQ people as children of God with rights to a family.

AD

I was raised on that sandwich cookie filled with sweet cream between two chocolate wafers. They were a hit in our house — the perfect snack for all occasions.

AD

But in adulthood I witnessed "Oreo" get morphed into a term some Blacks used to put down others: "You're nothing but an Oreo — Black on the outside, and White on the inside." "Oreo" was a slur hurled at a brown- or black-skinned person who comes down on the "wrong side" of issues, or who didn't speak, dress or enjoy the same music and cuisine as the rest of the crowd.

It can't be said that this disparagement has caused a falloff in the cookie's popularity. It's just not spoken of all that much, just as "Aunt Jemima," and "Uncle Ben's" aren't exactly fun topics for discussion around the dinner table.

This too shall pass. Created more than 100 years ago, Oreo is a delicious cookie that can and will survive verbal abuse from homophobes and creators of put-downs for reasons having nothing to do with its taste.

AD

AD

I haven’t tried a Rainbow Oreo, but you know something, One Million Moms? You bet I will.

Read more from Colbert King’s archive.