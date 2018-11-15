Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Diocese of Burlington, Vt., listens to questions at a news conference at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops General Assembly in Baltimore on Nov. 13. (Theresa Keil/Reuters)

Regarding the Nov. 13 front-page article “Bishops delay action on abuse”:

The U.S. bishop hierarchy’s communications committee chair, Bishop Christopher Coyne, asserts the church is universal, deflecting on whether the American Catholic church need first adhere to the nation’s laws rather than giving priority to canon law, which it has.

As a result, there are countless U.S. citizens victimized primarily because the Catholic hierarchy did not immediately remove predator priests. Rape of a child is against U.S. law even if it isn’t against canon law.

Bishops demonstrated that their first allegiance is to the universal church headquartered in the state of Vatican City and its laws. Roman Catholic clergy get a pass here in this “Christian” nation, leaving a legion of victims because of their misplaced responsibility.

Emmett Coyne, Ocala, Fla.

The writer is a Roman Catholic priest.