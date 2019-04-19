As discussed in Elizabeth Bruenig’s April 12 Friday Opinion column, “Will the religious left arrive?,” the presidential candidacy of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) has raised awareness of the existence of a religious left, which has always been less prominent than the religious right. It often seems that the priorities of the left come closer to the most essential moral teachings of Jesus, who was, after all, the original bleeding heart. He had nothing to say about abortion or gay marriage, but he had much to say about the distribution of wealth and compassion for the afflicted. It is hard to understand how followers of Jesus could embrace a president and a party that favor upward distribution of wealth and rejection of refugees pleading for asylum when Jesus preached the opposite.

Michael P. Bacon, Westbrook, Maine