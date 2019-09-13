Megan McArdle’s Sept. 11 Wednesday Opinion column, “The illiberal left is scaring conservatives,” confirmed a core belief of mine. These hard-hitting (often ruthless) elements of the political left do way more to build up President Trump’s base than Fox News or political radio talk shows. The liberal constantly wags his finger at the right exclaiming, “Those terrible racists and fascists,” but the conservatives often see the “Stalinist” in the other side, which I know is an exaggeration. Wouldn’t it be nice if both sides moved away from these exaggerations?

One can counter that Mr. Trump and his gang are also an obstacle to democratic/civil government (of course, there is some truth there), but that is hashed out over and over again in The Post.

Jerry Laffey, Manassas

