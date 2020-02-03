Let’s hope that this tendency does not spread like an insidious Medusa.

Nancy Hartzenbusch, Arlington

The Library of Congress substituting a photograph of the 2017 Women’s March over concerns the original would be perceived as critical of President Trump demonstrates the breadth and depth of the reach of Mr. Trump’s tentacles in the government bureaucracy. At least the National Archives recognized its error.

So what if the photograph was perceived as critical of Mr. Trump? Is criticism not allowed? I’ll bet there is plenty of other material critical of presidents that the Library of Congress has included in exhibits over the years. Maybe a book burning is next?

Lydia Jean Herz, Washington

History cannot be erased — truth will out!

I hope and pray that someone with the resources and courage will purchase the rights to the photo by Kevin Carroll and put it up, in large format, in various places throughout the District to fight back against misguided attempts to appease the president. Just because he doesn’t like it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.