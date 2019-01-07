The Jan. 4 front-page article about whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was “likable” enough to get elected as president, “Women still bear special demands for ‘likability,’ ” stated that this question doesn’t get asked about male candidates. That the question isn’t asked of male candidates may be true enough, but make no mistake, the likability question is definitely in play in every presidential election. Just review the competing presidential candidates for the past few decades while considering this question: “Of the two, whom would I be more likely to enjoy having a beer with?” Time after time, the preferred beer buddy becomes the winning candidate.

Howard Cihak, Alexandria