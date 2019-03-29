A young girl writes a message with chalk next to flowers and tributes near Al Noor Mosque on March 19 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Fifty people were killed, and dozens were injured, in a mass shooting there on March 15. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

WHEN DOES vile turn into violent, and what is the government supposed to do about it? Those are vexing questions in any society, and they are especially troublesome in a country dedicated to free speech. Yet after the Christchurch massacre, they need answering.

There is little doubt the alleged New Zealand shooter was radicalized on the Internet. There is also little doubt about the role fringe sites play in online radicalization: The Christchurch attacker announced his crime on 8chan, where anonymous posters are now celebrating his crime and announcing that they are eager to imitate him. The Islamic State made masterful use of the Internet for recruitment. Today, sites such as 8chan, 4chan and Gab are allowing white supremacists to do the same.

Anti-hate advocates are applying pressure to tech companies to crack down on right-wing extremism, just as they have done with Islamic State propaganda. Facebook has already banned white nationalism and separatism on its platform, and other large firms may also make changes. 8chan and its ilk, which attract their audiences precisely because they keep their hands off even users’ most egregious displays, will not.

Some suggest the United States should give sites the incentive to moderate by limiting their immunity for the content they host if they do not take measures to purge extremist posts. But that’s an especially tricky enterprise in an Internet environment known for irony and in-jokes, and inviting government to declare what speech is acceptable on the Internet is a troubling proposition. 8chan’s stated purpose is not to serve as a platform for attack planning, nor is the site tied to a particular group that could be classified as a terrorist organization. Officials going after any site for facilitating white- supremacist incitement would shut down many Americans engaged in legitimate expression along the way.

Another answer may be for law enforcement to monitor proven right-wing recruitment centers for potential threats. Case work on individuals already under investigation for plotting violence can lead officials to the Internet channels they use to organize. Broader authority for the government to surveil sites, infiltrate communities and cultivate informants would likely require a legal change, such as a domestic terrorism statute, allowing authorities to treat right-wing radicals the same way they do jihadist-inspired individuals. That poses speech problems of its own, and any regime would have to be narrowly tailored and subject to strict oversight. Research that allows outside groups to study extremist networks (which the Trump administration withheld grant money from this summer) could help.

The United States cannot confront right-wing extremism where it lurks online without tackling tensions between speech and safety at the same time. That is a dangerous line to walk, but it would be more dangerous still to refuse to try.