David Ignatius’s Dec. 12 op-ed, “Taiwan’s delicate ‘status quo’,” urged the United States to step up its strong support for Taiwan, including signing a free-trade agreement. President Tsai Ing-wen’s “status quo” is, however, to maintain Taiwan’s democracy, sovereignty and the status quo of cross-strait peace and stability, instead of the “one China” formula that prescribes a certain outcome.

Ms. Tsai has repeatedly stressed that her administration will conduct cross-strait affairs in accordance with the Republic of China Constitution, the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, and other relevant legislation. We spare no effort in maintaining mechanisms for dialogue and communication across the Taiwan Strait.

Ms. Tsai’s pledges and goodwill remain unchanged — namely, we will not bow to Beijing’s pressure and intimidation, and we will not revert to the old path of confrontation. We call on leaders in Beijing to work with Taiwan, displaying wisdom and flexibility, and bringing together a divided present toward a win-win future. And we thank the United States for its continued support and strong ties with a democratic Taiwan.

Christine Hsueh, Washington

The writer is deputy representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States.