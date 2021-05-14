Here the Little Colorado joins the main stem of the great river of the 20th century. In 1900, Los Angeles was not among the 20 largest American cities. Now it is second, watered by the Colorado. Phoenix, a desert crossroads in 1950, is now the fifth largest city, watered by the Colorado. An untamed god when John Wesley Powell explored it in 1869, today the Colorado is so dammed and diverted that it does not even dribble into the sea. It has given its life to sprout the oases, power the factories and neon the fleshpots of the Southwest.