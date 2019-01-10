Stephanie Ho’s description in her Jan. 6 Outlook essay, “The other abortion ban,” of the arbitrary and capricious roadblocks she has experienced while providing abortions in Arkansas was sobering. Dismayingly, it is easier to buy a firearm there than it is to access an abortion. In Arkansas, customers need no permit and undergo no waiting period when buying a firearm; meanwhile, patients must wait 48 hours for an abortion.

Apparently, Arkansas’s legislature values the “lives” of unviable fetuses more than it does its constituents’ lives lost to gun violence.

Lyle Sinrod Walter, Bethesda