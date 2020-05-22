I am a small-business owner. The decision to stay closed is making it increasingly likely that many small businesses will close permanently. My business, Arte Suave Jiu-Jitsu, opened Feb. 1. When the doors closed in mid-March, we lost membership revenue. Still, our rent, liability insurance, website, software and Internet bills are due monthly despite the closure.

Even with significant financial losses, I am fortunate that my husband is a federal employee. We have many friends in the county who do not have this privilege. Some of our friends here in Fairfax County are hair stylists, event planners, photographers, restaurant managers and other small-business owners. Some of them are wondering how they will cover their mortgages, or in some cases, buy groceries. Health consequences are significant, no doubt. Though there is no perfect solution, vulnerable people still have the ability to quarantine under an opening economy. On the other hand, people reliant on an open economy are not left with viable options to make a living under lockdown.