At the community health center in the District where I am a nurse practitioner, we counsel most of our patients who call in with covid-19 symptoms or coronavirus exposure to stay home, without bringing them in for testing. A positive test result would not change our management. Having the patient travel to a testing site could expose more people and require valuable personal protective equipment. When we do test, a symptomatic or exposed person with a negative test result receives the same recommendation because the tests can be falsely negative. The daily tallies of people infected likely represent a vast undercount, not just of those who are asymptomatic but also of those who are being cared for by their primary-care providers with phone calls every few days to monitor and manage symptoms, prevent transmission to others, refer to higher levels of care if symptoms become severe, find survival resources while staying home and navigate the return to work.

Until we have widespread accessible testing and contact tracing, reliable antibody testing and knowledge about immunity and, ultimately, a vaccine, primary care providers will keep caring for our patients and communities over the phone.

Laura Worby, Washington

Regarding the April 22 news article “Migrant workers bear the brunt of Singapore’s outbreak”:

There was an outbreak of novel coronavirus infections in the dormitories for migrant workers despite the steps we asked dormitory operators to take since January: ensure safe distancing, step up cleaning, suspend nonessential communal activities, require temperature checks, distribute hand sanitizer and segregate residents from different dormitory blocks. Unfortunately, the measures proved insufficient.

Now we must deal with the ongoing outbreak. We must provide workers assurance and health care. This includes testing them extensively, which is reflected in the high number of cases reported.

We have set up medical posts in all the dormitories with clusters of infections. All migrant workers with fevers or respiratory symptoms receive timely treatment, including intensive care should they need it, at no charge.

Beyond medical care, we cater three meals a day for migrant workers. Government financial support to their employers helps fund their upkeep and ensure that they can continue to be paid. We have arranged remittance services and ensured free Internet access so they can stay in touch with friends and family. Community partners counsel workers who need social and emotional support. We are enabling Muslim workers to observe Ramadan and celebrate Eid al-Fitr, just as we celebrated the new year with Indian workers.

We feel a deep responsibility to take care of these workers. When the dust has settled, there will be time for a thorough review of what must change and how we could have done better. For now, our focus must be to win the fight against the coronavirus.

Ashok Kumar Mirpuri, Washington

The writer is Singapore’s ambassador to the United States.

Regarding the April 22 news article “White House plans to slash regulations as job losses rise”:

It is unconscionable that the Trump administration is using the novel coronavirus as a sorry excuse to eviscerate environmental regulations, including those under the Clean Air Act (CAA). The modern CAA, signed into law in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, is one of the most effective programs and partnerships crafted and has saved hundreds of thousands of lives over three decades.

Unfortunately, President Trump is presenting the public with a false choice. We need not relax important federal regulations to tackle a major health crisis. The CAA can serve as an instructive guide in fashioning a national response to the coronavirus. Under the act, the federal government sets the same national minimum standard for every state to meet but allows individual states to adopt more stringent rules depending on their unique circumstances; it provides oversight to the states to ensure the minimum standards are being met. It conducts research, provides technical assistance and training, and delivers important financial assistance, including the purchase of monitors and filters, to assist states. States and localities are responsible for developing and implementing plans to meet the national requirements and are held accountable.

The lesson: We need not ignore science and sacrifice essential federal requirements to battle and overcome the coronavirus.

William Becker, Selbyville, Del.

The writer was executive director of the National Association of Clean Air Agencies from 1980 to 2017.

President Trump has pushed the idea that a federal aid package would largely benefit what he portrays as fiscally irresponsible states run by Democrats [“As governors seek U.S. aid, Trump pushes partisan spin,” news, April 28]. In fact, for the 19 bluest states, as determined by the Cook Political Report, the average bond rating is AA by Standard & Poor’s and Aa by Moody’s, and all of these states have an investment-grade rating by both of these services. Standard & Poor’s definition of “AA” is having a “very strong capacity to meet financial commitments.” Moody’s defines obligations with an Aa rating as being of “high quality with very low risk.” By contrast, Mr. Trump presided over multiple companies that declared bankruptcy.

Nathan Betnun, Annapolis

The May 1 front-page photograph “Protests continue in Michigan” truly made me laugh out loud. Fine, the masked gunmen want businesses to open and stay-at-home orders canceled. What’s their next move, using those fancy assault weapons of theirs to round up customers at gunpoint and force them to go to stores and restaurants? What nonsense.