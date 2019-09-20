Regarding the Sept. 17 news article “Solomon Islands government ends recognition of Taiwan, aligns with Beijing”:

For the better part of seven decades, Taiwan has resisted isolation, survived rejection and built a dazzling economy and effervescent society. Without an abundance of formal diplomatic partners, Taiwan continues to maintain international relevance, in no small part because of creative efforts to maintain unofficial relations. To what extent does Taiwan’s ever-decreasing number of diplomatic partners limit its ability to interact internationally? The loss of another formal partner is unlikely to limit Taiwan’s broader role and efforts in the international arena.