Washington Nationals Anthony Rendon hugs Bryce Harper (34) prior to the start of their final game of the 2018 season against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.) (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Regarding Thomas Boswell’s Sept. 30 Sports column, “In good times and bad, the sport continues to shield us from a mean old world”:

Baseball is an amazing, lovely, maddening and complex game, one that draws you in and becomes a driver of your soul. I have lived in and around Washington since the 1960s and somehow survived the sad erasure of all things Senators. And I must say I am forever a Nationals fan, no matter what happens.

I suggest that the Nationals season this year was in fact one to be enjoyed and not something mediocre or hollow.

Baseball is quirky, hard to play and harder to win, and more of an art form than something mechanical and predictive. I believe the players and management deserve our thanks, not our approbation; as MASN announcer F.P. Santangelo said after the last game: We forget that it is hard to get into October; that the team has made it to October for four years since being here is no guarantee that we will the next year; it’s not really helpful to look for villains, but to bemoan the ups and downs.

These guys are still my heroes, and I believe deserve my praise and the city’s praise. We can be firm and skeptical as well as supportive; it’s not impossible to do.

I can’t wait for next year.

Tony Pryor, Silver Spring