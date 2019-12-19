Several editorials have favored these highways to the point of insulting the opposition to highway building (“pandering to naysayers”) rather than encouraging reasoned debate. There has been no discussion of greenhouse-gas emissions resulting from building $11 billion in highways. It is obvious this will be a huge figure, both in direct emissions as well as indirectly by continuing suburban, rather than urban, development for the hundreds of thousands of people predicted to come to the region in the coming decades.

The Maryland Department of Transportation has also ignored the issue. I attended a public meeting. When asked about greenhouse-gas emissions, the answer from an MDOT spokesperson was, “I don’t know which gases were included in the environmental study.” None of the six other MDOT officials onstage jumped in to help out.

There are choices here: The Purple Line has been pared and delayed. The Red Line in Baltimore was canceled. The Corridor Cities Transitway is on hold at best. But somehow highways are okay to build.

It is not okay to not talk about our contribution to this planetary emergency.

Zachary Levine, Rockville

The Dec. 16 front-page article “Climate meeting goals go unmet” reported that “small and developing countries accused the United States . . . of undermining the spirit and goals of the Paris accord.” No mention was made of China, whose environment minister acknowledged the country dumped 200.7 million cubic meters of waste into its coastal waters in 2018, a 27 percent increase. And no mention was made of China’s decision to build coal-fired plants across the developing world. Domestically, Chinese power producers plan to build 300 to 500 coal power plants by 2030. The World Health Organization measures pollution by PM 2.5 — particles produced through combustion, such as driving a car or operating a power plant. Factored across population, the United States is the ninth-cleanest; China is 58th out of 69 countries measured. Their real dismay is not ecological but that President Trump will not fill the coffers of an unaccountable U.N. agency with about $1 billion U.S. taxpayer dollars a year.

Shoshana Bryen, Silver Spring

