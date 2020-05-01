Contrast this area to the Manhattan neighborhood where Candy Schulman lives and exercises, as described in the April 28 Health & Science essay “Walking miles in my tiny city courtyard.” Ms. Schulman had to find an exercise routine to substitute for swimming, which was interrupted by the pandemic. She began to walk for exercise but found it “boring.” She persevered and found that varied routes proved interesting. The emergence of spring, showing in the gardens she passes, gives hope and optimism.
The contrast between these experiences couldn’t be starker. It is income inequality described in two very different sections of one city. The “haves” need their varied exercise. Those in less lucrative areas need to exist and meet basic needs. Not much exercise to be had by standing in line.
Linda Ebersole , Shady Side
Regarding the April 25 front-page article “Trump threatens to block virus aid to Postal Service”:
Among the novel coronavirus pandemic’s casualties could be the U.S. Postal Service, placed by the Framers in the Constitution because they foresaw its role uniting this vast nation and providing a communications network for all Americans, wherever they live.
Never has that been more vital, as letter carriers deliver test kits and government assistance checks, medical supplies and goods purchased online. They risk their health — more than 40 postal workers have already died — so millions can shelter at home and bend the curve. When the economy reopens, they know their work will be key to the rebound.
Unfortunately, the USPS is hurtling toward collapse within months as the economic shutdown reduces revenue, just like in other industries. The Postal Service, however, has been essentially excluded from federal relief programs.
Postal disintegration would harm millions of large and small businesses reliant on the industrial world’s most affordable rates. Seniors count on the Postal Service for medications, Social Security checks and bill payments; military veterans for VA benefits and prescriptions. Losing the USPS would hollow out thousands of rural communities where private firms find it unprofitable to go and where the post office grounds civic life.
Unsurprisingly, the USPS, the largest civilian employer of veterans, is the most popular federal agency. We who deliver the mail and much more, and tens of millions of Americans who depend on us, urgently call on the government to deliver for all of us.
Fredric Rolando, Washington
The writer is president of the
National Association of Letter Carriers.
Regarding the April 29 news article “Pence visits Mayo Clinic without wearing a mask”:
There is shared shame to Vice President Pence’s visit to the Mayo Clinic. On full display were the arrogance, denigration of science and abject lack of moral leadership by his refusal to wear a face mask despite clinic regulations. It is shameful that he emulates the president instead of being a role model for adherence to the recommendations of the task force he leads.
The clinic staff should not have permitted him to enter without a face mask in flagrant violation of clinic rules, potentially endangering patients.
When will this country be able to stand up to this morally bankrupt administration and say enough is enough?
Peter Dunner, Bethesda